AI In Food and Beverages Market Growth: Projected to Reach $XX Billion by 2025

The global AI in food & beverages market size was valued at USD 8.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.1% from 2024 to 2030. AI is revolutionizing the food and beverages industry by enhancing efficiency and automation in processing, sorting, and packaging, thereby reducing errors and meeting global food demands. Its role in stringent quality control and safety compliance is becoming increasingly crucial due to heightened consumer awareness and regulatory pressures. AI also drives personalized consumer engagement and marketing while optimizing supply chains to minimize waste and manage inventory efficiently. The ongoing technological advancements, especially the integration of AI with IoT and big data, are broadening its applications and impact across the sector.

AI is transforming the food and beverage industry by enabling personalized food products tailored to individual preferences and dietary needs, which is appealing to health-conscious consumers. Predictive analytics powered by AI helps companies forecast demand more accurately, reducing overproduction and waste, especially for perishable goods. Sustainability initiatives are being enhanced through AI’s ability to optimize resource usage, reduce food waste, and improve energy efficiency, aligning with global environmental goals. Additionally, AI-driven technologies such as blockchain are enhancing food traceability, ensuring safety standards, and boosting consumer trust through greater transparency.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global AI In Food and Beverages Market

The industry is also addressing labor shortages and rising costs by automating repetitive tasks with AI, reducing reliance on human labor, and controlling operational expenses. AI is accelerating new product development by analyzing large datasets to predict trends and optimize ingredient combinations, speeding up the time-to-market for innovative products. Regulatory compliance is streamlined with AI, which automates reporting, conducts real-time monitoring, and predicts potential issues, ensuring adherence to food safety standards. Moreover, AI is enhancing consumer experiences in retail, both in-store and online, through smart shelves, automated checkouts, and personalized promotions, leading to increased convenience and satisfaction.

Regional Insights

North America AI in food & beverages market represented a significant market share of over 32.0% in 2023 due to its advanced technological infrastructure, including robust IT systems, high-speed internet, and data centers that support AI adoption. The region’s significant investment in R&D fosters continuous innovation in AI solutions, mainly in the food and beverages sector. North America’s strong consumer market and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies drive growth by improving product quality and customer experiences. The presence of leading technology companies and stringent regulatory standards further support the widespread implementation of AI, ensuring compliance and enhancing operational efficiency.

Key AI in Food & Beverages Company Insights

Key players in the industry have strengthened their market presence through a strategic mix of product launches, expansions, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, partnerships, and collaborations. These initiatives serve as vital tools for enhancing market penetration and strengthening their competitive edge within the industry. For instance, in January 2024, ITC Limited adopted AI technologies for improved quality control in dairy and beverage manufacturing. It used visual inspection systems and real-time monitoring to ensure high product quality, which aligns with the growing use of AI across food industries.

Key AI in Food & Beverages Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the AI in food & beverages market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

ABB

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Key Technology

NVIDIA Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Sesotec GmbH

Sight Machine

Siemens

TOMRA Systems ASA

Order a free sample PDF of the AI In Food and Beverages Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.