3D Printed Packaging Market Expansion: Innovations Driving Sustainable Solutions

The global 3D printed packaging market size was estimated at USD 1.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market is experiencing growth due to several driving factors, including the need for customization, sustainability initiatives, and advancements in additive manufacturing technologies. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for personalized packaging solutions. Brands are looking for ways to stand out in a competitive market, and 3D printing offers them the flexibility to design and produce customized packaging that enhances the consumer experience. For instance, luxury brands often use 3D printing to create intricate, bespoke packaging designs that are tailored to individual customers, creating a sense of exclusivity and personalization.

Sustainability is another critical factor driving the 3D-printed packaging market. As businesses aim to reduce their carbon footprint, 3D printing provides an efficient method to reduce waste in packaging production. Traditional manufacturing methods often involve material wastage, but 3D printing uses only the necessary amount of material, which aligns with global sustainability goals. Moreover, advancements in biodegradable and recyclable 3D printing materials are further pushing the adoption of this technology in packaging.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global 3D Printed Packaging Market

Technological advancements in additive manufacturing are also playing a significant role in the growth of 3D-printed packaging. The development of faster and more precise 3D printers allows for mass customization and shorter production cycles. This is particularly beneficial in industries like food and beverage, where packaging needs to be produced quickly and in large quantities. For example, Coca-Cola has used 3D printing technology to create limited-edition bottles, showcasing how the technology can support large-scale production while maintaining design flexibility.

Additionally, the ability to produce lightweight and durable packaging is driving the adoption of 3D printing in industries such as e-commerce and logistics. Lightweight packaging reduces shipping costs and carbon emissions, while durable materials ensure product protection during transportation. This combination of cost savings, sustainability, and product security is encouraging companies to explore 3D-printed packaging solutions, particularly in markets with high demand for efficient and sustainable logistics solutions.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 33.0% in 2023. North America is driving the 3D printed packaging market due to several key factors, including technological advancements, strong industrial infrastructure, and the demand for sustainable, customized packaging solutions. The region’s well-established 3D printing ecosystem is supported by leading companies, such as Stratasys and 3D Systems, which have pioneered innovations in additive manufacturing technologies. These advancements enable businesses to create highly customized packaging with greater precision, reducing lead times and minimizing waste.

Key 3D Printed Packaging Company Insights

The competitive environment of the 3D printed packaging market is characterized by the presence of both established packaging companies and innovative startups leveraging additive manufacturing technologies to create customized, sustainable, and lightweight packaging solutions. Key players are focusing on research and development to improve material compatibility, design flexibility, and production efficiency, catering to industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and e-commerce. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common as companies aim to strengthen their technological capabilities and expand their global market reach. Additionally, sustainability trends and the increasing demand for personalized packaging drive competition, with companies seeking to differentiate through eco-friendly materials and cost-effective solutions.

In April 2024, GP3DPrint introduced a novel approach to sustainable packaging through a collaboration between Baralan, Stratasys, and ICA. This initiative focuses on 3D printing technology to create personalized and eco-friendly cosmetic packaging. The service utilizes a specially developed water-based paint by ICA that integrates with Baralan’s bio range, ensuring compliance with cosmetic packaging standards while promoting sustainability.

In March 2024, Unilever adopted 3D printing technology to enhance its plastic bottle production process, utilizing resin 3D printing from Formlabs to create molds. This innovative approach significantly reduces the time and cost associated with traditional mold-making, allowing Unilever to produce a mold in just two days compared to the usual six to eight weeks, and enabling faster prototyping with up to five designs in the same timeframe.

Key 3D Printed Packaging Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the 3D printed packaging market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

EOS GmbH

Arcam AB

SLM Solutions Group AG

Nexa3D

Protolabs Inc.

GE Additive

Carbon, Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc.

Formlabs, Inc.

Xometry, Inc.

CELLINK AB

Markforged, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the 3D Printed Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.