Air Purifier Market to Surpass US$ 20 Billion During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Air Purifier. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Air Purifier Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Air Purifier market.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users

Key Market Segments Covered Mounting Type Fixed Air Purifiers Portable Air Purifiers

Product Type Upper Air Purifiers In-duct Air Purifiers Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers

Technology HEPA Filtration Air Purifiers Activated Carbon Filter Air Purifiers Ionic Filter Air Purifiers Ultraviolet (UV) Technology Air Purifiers Other Air Purifiers

End User Air Purifiers for Residential Use Air Purifiers for Commercial Use Air Purifiers for Industrial Use

Distribution Channel Online Air Purifier Sales Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Websites Offline Air Purifier Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others

Region North America U.S Canada Rest of North America Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America

Air Purifier Market – Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the air purifier market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering air purifiers. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing air purifiers, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of air purifiers across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of air purifiers during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for air purifier are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global air purifier market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the air purifier market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for air purifiers has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of air purifiers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering air purifier has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the air purifier market. Key Takeaways from Market Study By technology, HEPA purifiers to account for over 2 out of 5 sales through 2031

Activated carbon filter air purifier demand to registering a staggering 11% CAGR throughout the forecast period

By end user, commercial establishments are likely to account for 70% air purifiers usage

Rising cases of airborne diseases such as asthma to drive air purifier sales across the U.S.

The U.K. to experience noteworthy expansion amid increasing casualties arising out of air pollution

China to emerge as a significant growth hotspot amid rising home-grown initiatives to curb air pollution levels “Key manufacturers are increasingly foraying into the sustainable air purifier segment, incorporating materials as bamboo to address the problem of obsolete filter disposal, opening up new growth streams,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Question answered in the survey of Air Purifier market report:

Sales and Demand of Air Purifier

Growth of Air Purifier Market

Market Analysis of Air Purifier

Market Insights of Air Purifier

Key Drivers Impacting the Air Purifier market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Air Purifier market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Air Purifier

More Valuable Insights on Air Purifier Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Air Purifier, Sales and Demand of Air Purifier, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



