Ice Skating Equipment Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

Ice skating is a popular activity in several snow clad regions around the world. Ice skating equipment market is impacted by several factors which directly have relation with the growth of the market. The increasing number of people choosing ice skating either for leisure or thrill, increasing number of waterless ice skating arenas, rising eco ice skating rinks especially in the emerging economies, innovations in equipment used in ice skating, exercise and health benefits from ice skating are few of aspects which have a positive impact on the ice skating equipment market. The rise in ice skating due to these factors has led to an increased consumption and demand for equipment used in ice skating, which has in turn spurred the global ice skating equipment market. Developed economy of North America shows higher market attractiveness for the ice skating equipment market.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=227

The global ice skating equipment market is anticipated to show a value of more than US$ 975 Mn and is expected to grow at a higher rate during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Ice Skating Equipment Market

Hockey skates segment by product type shows dominance in terms of higher market share. It is poised to grow at a moderate growth rate.

In addition to hockey stakes, demand for figure stakes is also likely to grow at a robust pace during the assessment period.

By buyer type, the key segments include individual, institutional, and promotional. Among these, individual segment continues to be the largest. The report projects the individual segment to remain the largest market in terms of revenue during the assessment period.

Modern trade continue to be the largest segment in terms of revenue. Sales of ice skating equipment are also growing at a brisk pace through online channels. The report projects online sales to emerge as a lucrative sales channel during the assessment period.

North America is the largest market for ice skating equipment, and the status quo is likely to remain unchanged during the assessment period. The growing popularity of ice skating as an activity is likely to create new growth opportunities for manufacturers in Europe during the assessment period.

Manufacturers can expect a steady stream of opportunities to emerge from Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) during the forecast period.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=227

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for ice skating equipment, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies Decathlon S.A., Bauer Hockey, Inc., Easton Hockey, Inc., Tournament Sports Marketing Inc., Reebok-CCM Hockey, Inc., Roces Srl, Graf Skates AG, MIZUNO Corporation, Tecnica Group S.p.A. Kimlinan Sports Products Co., Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional Sales Channel Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Franchised Sports Outlet

Independent Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Third Party Online Channel

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=227

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Ice Skating Equipment Market

• Canada Ice Skating Equipment Market Sale

• Germany Ice Skating Equipment Market Production

• UK Ice Skating Equipment Market Industry

• France Calcium Silicate Boards Market

• Spain Ice Skating Equipment Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Ice Skating Equipment Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Ice Skating Equipment Market Intelligence

• India Ice Skating Equipment Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Ice Skating Equipment Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Ice Skating Equipment Market Scenario

• Brazil Ice Skating Equipment Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Ice Skating Equipment Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Ice Skating Equipment Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Ice Skating Equipment Market Basic overview of the Ice Skating Equipment Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Ice Skating Equipment Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Ice Skating Equipment Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Ice Skating Equipment Market stakeholders.

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sprockets-market-growth-banking-on-a-post-pandemic-automotive-and-construction-industry-recovery-factmr-study-301264144.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: