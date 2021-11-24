Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market – Business Insight and Key Market Players

Northbrook, IL, USA , 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market by Product (Disposables and Monitors), Type (Invasive, Minimally Invasive, and Non-invasive), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Ambulatory Care Center, and Home Care Setting), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 1,167.4 million by 2023 from USD 857.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements in hemodynamic monitoring systems, increasing research into hemodynamic monitoring systems, influx of VC funding, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes, rising geriatric population & growing number of surgeries, awareness initiatives by industry players, and government focus on critical care infrastructure & services.

Key Players of Market:

The key players in the global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), PULSION Medical Systems SE (Germany), LiDCO Group plc (UK), Cheetah Medical (Israel), Deltex Medical Group Plc. (UK), ICU Medical (US), Osypka Medical GmbH (Germany), CareTaker Medical (US), CNSystems (Austria), NI Medical (Israel), and Uscom (Australia).

North America to dominate the market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, followed by Europe. Factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, availability of technologically advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems, growing use of patient monitoring systems, and a large base of major device manufacturers in the US and Canada are contributing to the large share of North America.

Recent Developments

– In March 2018, Edwards Lifesciences launched Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index (HPI) software in the US.

– In February 2018, LiDCO Group had an agreement with Spacelabs Healthcare SAS to distribute LiDCO products in France.

– In January 2018, Koninklijke Philips launched IntelliVue X3.

– In January 2018, The University Teaching Hospital (US) incorporated Deltex’s Oesophageal Doppler Monitoring (ODM) system.