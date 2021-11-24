HoduSoft joins hands with DigitalCom Solutions Ltd. to serve UK customers

Denver, USA, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Leading Unified Communications software maker HoduSoft today, announced its partnership with UK-based DigitalCom Solutions Ltd. The tie-up will help the company meet the growing needs of enterprise-grade VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) products in the UK market.

“We are glad to forge a strategic alliance with DigitalCom Solutions. Together we aim to serve the customers in the UK region by offering world-class VoIP products, regardless of their size or business. The move will also provide a much-needed boost to our expansion plans and take the brand HoduSoft across the globe,” said, Gaurang Upadhyay, Assistant Vice President, HoduSoft.

HoduSoft is the maker of quality business communication software that helps enterprises communicate effectively. The company’s product range comprises:

HoduCC – Contact Center Software

An omnichannel approach to build connections across every communication channel with customers to create delightful experiences.

HoduCC – Call Center Software

The modern call center for today’s enterprises, fitted with automatic dialers and the latest calling and analytics tools.

HoduPBX – IP PBX Software

Advance internet telephony to reduce phone bills and get reliable and high call quality to connect and share.

HoduBlast – Voice & SMS Broadcasting Software

The ultimate Voice and SMS broadcast software to increase a business’ reach effortlessly in a few clicks.

HoduConf – Audio Conferencing Software

The scalable audio-conferencing software to bring global and local teams together.

Over the years, HoduSoft has earned several accolades for its innovative software products. The company featured in the Gartner list as CategoryLeader and FrontRunner in the call recording category. Continuing its onward growth, HoduSoft also made it to the GetApp index as CategoryLeader for Predictive Dialer software.

Capterra too ranked the company’s Predictive Dialer software among emerging favorites based on popularity and user ratings recently.

“We are witnessing a strong demand for Unified Communications Products. With our strong development and research team, HoduSoft is well poised to help customers of all sizes meet their business communication needs. With DigitalCom Solutions, we will now be able to reach the customers in the UK directly,” he added.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software company. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes.

About DigitalCom Solutions Ltd:

DigitalCom Solutions Ltd. specialized in the digital communication space. It offers a range of solutions covering internet telephony, call and contact center, digital signage, interactive signage, wayfinding, videowall, room booking, and customized development services.

For more information please visit: www.digitalcoms.co.uk