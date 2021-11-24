Paints and Coatings Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Paints and Coatings Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global paints and coatings market is expected to cross USD 227.70 billion by 2025. Paints and coatings enable better products that are durable, much attractive, reliable, and highly saleable. Paints and coatings are looked upon as the materials that add value to the finished products. The paints and coatings serve three major objectives; enabling aesthetic appeal or decorative value to surfaces and products, enabling protection from damage from harsh environment, and tagging specific attributes to the product. Besides, paints and coatings constitute a specific material and design with significant texture variables.

Request a Sample Copy of Paints and Coatings Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/paints-coatings-market/request-sample

Paints and coatings industry is driven by factors such as rise in use of paint and coating in automotive, construction, and marine industries. In addition, rise in innovation in manufacturing processes and derivation of formulation technologies propel the market growth. The market witnesses remarkable trends such as inception of nanotechnology in the paints and coating industry. However, increase in use of substitutes, wallpapers, and significant costs associated with paint related activities is likely to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Paints & Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

High solids/radiation curing

Powder coatings

Waterborne coatings

Solvent-borne coatings

Others

Paints & Coatings Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Polyesters

Others

Paints & Coatings Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Architectural & Decorative

Non-architectural

Automotive

Wood

General Industrial

Marine

Protective

Others

Access Paints and Coatings Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/paints-coatings-market

Top Players analysis covered in these report

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating System

Valspar Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings and many others

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com