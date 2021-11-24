Global Entrance Matting Market by Revenue Statistics and Key Growth Strategies, MarketsandMarkets

The report “Entrance Matting Market by type (Walk-off, Anti-fatigue, Logo and Specialty), by Material (Nylon, Coir, Rubber, Vinyl, and Others), by Utility (Indoor and Outdoor), by Application (Residential and Non-residential) – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the entrance matting market, along with the analyses and projections of the market size. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the entrance matting market with the analysis of trends and opportunities.

The global Entrance Matting Market is projected to be USD 6,722.3 Million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2015 to 2020.

On the basis of application, the entrance matting market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The entrance matting market is influenced by the increasing importance of safety at workplaces and the growing flooring and hospitality industry. The demand from industries such as hotels, gyms, swimming pools, and sport complexes are projected to drive the entrance matting market.

The entrance matting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2015 to 2020. Regulations have been introduced to prevent the growing number of accidents at work places. The prevailing environmental regulations in the flooring industry focus on the usage of the entrance matting to avoid mishaps. It has additional benefit such as anti-fatigue matting which reduces the health issues caused by the strain on feet due to standing for long hours. These factors also contribute to the growth of the entrance matting market.

The major restraining factor for the growth of this market is the regular maintenance that mats require. Vacuuming, spot cleaning, and pressure washing are used for maintenance of entrance matting. Recycling of raw material, forward integration, and emergence of new product developments are the key opportunities for the entrance matting market

Leading players in this market are 3M (U.S.), Cintas Corporation (U.S.), Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland), Unifirst Corporation (U.S.), Bergo Flooring AB (Sweden), Eagle Mat & Floor Products (U.S.), Birrus Matting Systems (Australia), and Superior Manufacturing Group (U.S.). In this report, the global entrance matting market is segmented into type, material, utility, application, and region. Major players in the market are developing new techniques to achieve sustainability. One of the major developments observed in the entrance matting market is new product development. The requirements for entrance matting are continuously changing, making it essential for manufacturers to invest continually in R&D and come up with innovative solutions.

