Food Encapsulation Market to Record Steady Growth by 2026

The report "Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid Encapsulation), Application, Method, Core Phase, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026"The global food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Encapsulation is majorly done to produce particles that can control mass transport behavior. The diffusion of the material is prevented by the shell material used in encapsulation. Encapsulants act as the wall material and protect the core that consists of a sensitive bioactive agent, from water, oxygen, and light, to avoid any reaction on the core phase. The materials used for the encapsulation of food bioactive agents must be of food-grade because they are incorporated into foods.

Restraints: Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients

The development and commerce aspects of functional food ingredients are complex, expensive, and uncertain. Factors behind the success of product development include technological conditions, consumer demand, and legislative regulatory background. Substantial investment is required for the R&D of a strain to be used for the production of new functional ingredients such as probiotics. Probiotic strains and products are developed and produced in accordance with international food regulations. Also, highly sterilized and technical equipment and processes are required for the manufacturing and extraction of various other functional ingredients. These probiotics are encapsulated to maintain their characteristics and protect them from external environmental conditions. As a result of the high cost of production, the price of the final product is also high. Marketing and distribution further add to the product price. Although consumers are aware of the health benefits derived from these expensive functional food ingredients, their high prices restrict consumers from buying the product. The intensity of the factor further increases in developing countries that have a price-sensitive consumer base, especially in some Asian and African countries.

Opportunities: Development of advanced technologies to bridge various gaps in the food industry

The major problem faced by food manufacturers is maintaining the physical stability of encapsulated food at the time of processing and release. Extensive research is carried out for reducing the capsule size for further enhancement of the bioavailability of materials. The increased bioavailability will result in the extensive use of the encapsulation process for a wide range of food products. Hence, it is necessary to focus on reducing the size of the capsule for increasing its utility. The use of the encapsulation technique helps in enhancing the bioavailability of food ingredients. Many encapsulation systems consist of bio-adhesive moisture-sensitive materials such as natural polymers, starch, and natural gums that help in binding to biological membranes, such as the oral cavity mucosa. The active ingredient inside the spheres thus remains at the specific target site for a longer period, which results in the increased bioavailability of the ingredient. For instance, the encapsulation of water-soluble ingredients, such as vitamin C in a hydrophobic material, increases the bioavailability along with the increased effectiveness of active ingredients.

Microencapsulation of probiotics is considered an optimal strategy against adverse conditions in food

Microencapsulation also allows the combination of probiotics with materials promoting their growth and attachment in the intestine (prebiotics). It is, therefore, possible to develop optimum cocktails of probiotics and prebiotics in a single formulation called “symbiotic.” Many vitamins, plant extracts, unsaturated fatty acids are of hydrophobic liquids; mixing such compounds in a hydrophilic food powder is done by encapsulation. In addition to protection, microencapsulation allows the conversion of ingredients to free-flowing, easily suspendable (such as hydrophobic vitamins in fruit juices), and dispersible (such as cocoa in cold milk) powders.

Hybrid encapsulation is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Hybrid encapsulation technology of bioactive agents is a developing field capable of developing functional food products. Health-promoting food ingredients, such as vitamins, essential oils, antioxidants, antimicrobials, and flavors, can be delivered successfully in functional food products by doing hybrid encapsulation, which helps in enhancing the stability and bioactivity for targeting health benefits. Hybrid encapsulation is used in numerous applications, such as hybrid encapsulation of essential oils & nutrients, antimicrobials, probiotics, and antioxidants. Hybrid encapsulates are formed by emulsification of an aqueous solution of starch, an oil phase containing the active core. The emulsion is obtained and mixed with a core-shell capsule suspension. The spray drying process is performed on the resulting mixture, and hybrid encapsulates are obtained.

Key players in this market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), Ingredion (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US), Symrise (Germany), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Blachem Inc. (US), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Vitablend (Netherlands), Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US), Encpasys LLC (US), Clextral (France), Sphera Encapsulation (Italy), Aveka (US), Lycored (Israel), and Tastetech (US).

