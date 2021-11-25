Freudenberg Medical Introduces PharmaFocus® Premium and HelixMark® Tubing at CPhi & PMEC India

Bangalore, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Freudenberg Medical, a global contract manufacturer of medical device components and biopharma tubing, will showcase its premium silicone tubing, hose, and assemblies at India’s largest pharma expo – CPhi & PMEC India 2021 – Booth 15.D25. With this participation, Freudenberg Medical formally steps into India with its range of high-quality fluid handling products. Freudenberg has been manufacturing high purity tubing since 1989 from two dedicated operations in the United States and Europe.

“Freudenberg Medical’s foray into India is a decisive step in our commitment to India and to provide the best solutions to support the growing needs of the India pharmaceutical market. Since inception Freudenberg Medical has been at the forefront of pioneering new technologies and processes in healthcare manufacturing. Anticipating our customer needs is the cornerstone of Freudenberg Medical’s success and a reinforcement of our commitment to continuously innovate and enhance value for our customers”, says David Schwass, Director of Marketing & Distribution, Biopharma at Freudenberg Medical.

Speaking on Freudenberg Medical’s maiden participation at India’s largest pharma expo, CPhi, Falgun Jani, Head of Sales, Freudenberg Medical, India said, “Freudenberg Medical’s participation at CPhi is a significant step towards establishing the brand and its range of products among the pharma community and to be the preferred partner for all tubing solutions. Our mission is to always put our customers first and offering local support in India is proof of our commitment to our growing customer base in the region.

Freudenberg Medical designs and manufactures the HelixMark® and PharmaFocus® Premium brands of silicone tubing for biopharmaceutical fluid processing. Custom tubing is also available for oxygen concentrators, ventilators, catheters, and other medical devices.

PharmaFocus® Premium silicone tubing was designed to meet the demanding requirements of single-use pharmaceutical and bioprocessing applications and has been extractables tested for BPOG and USP 665 protocols including a full validation package. The PharmaFocus® product line includes standard, braid reinforced, and peristaltic pump tubing.

HelixMark® silicone tubing is available off-the-shelf and ready to ship in a wide array of product types and sizes including double braided, color stripe, peristaltic pump, and opaque tubing as well as stoppers and clamp gaskets. HelixMark® also offers a choice of silicone raw material from the major suppliers – Dupont™ Liveo™, Wacker®, Momentive™, or Nusil®.

According to a research report by Report Linker, the biopharmaceutical tubing market is expected to reach $6,013.27 million by 2028 from $3,442.82 million in 2021 registering an annual CAGR growth of 8.3%. An aging population and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are contributing to this growth. Based on type, the global biopharmaceutical tubing market is segmented into plastic, metal and silicone. In 2020, the silicone segment held the largest share of the market. Based on application, the biopharmaceutical tubing market is segmented into pharmaceutical, medical devices, research and development, and others. The pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.

Fluid transfer is an essential part of pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, including the manufacturing of cough syrup and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as vaccines or specific medications for cancer treatment, and the transfer process must be carried out in a highly regulated environment. Thus, with the growing emphasis on proper transfer tubing systems with escalating production capacities, the pharmaceutical industry demands ultra-pure and corrosion-resistant systems for liquid transfer that withstand the harsh environment of chemicals, which is bolstering the market growth of this segment.

“Our identical manufacturing facilities ensure high quality production in a cleanroom environment and a secure supply chain for customers. This is a reflection of Freudenberg’s commitment to providing the best and the safest tubing solutions. A dedicated sales and service team in India assures timely order processing and delivery,” added David Schwass.

About Freudenberg India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India, across a number of different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations. www.freudenberg.com

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design and manufacture of medical devices and biopharmaceutical tubing. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1,900 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of manufacturing capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based device www.FreudenbergMedical.de/en