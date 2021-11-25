Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market is expected to reach USD 8.7 Billion by 2026

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

EVA is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. It is an elastic material with the presence of about 10% – 40% of vinyl acetate content. It is also known as polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA), with high flexibility and softness. EVA also possesses good clarity and gloss, low-temperature toughness, stress-crack resistance, high friction coefficient, hot-melt adhesive waterproof properties, and resistance to UV radiations. These copolymers are used in various end-use industries such as footwear & foams, packaging, agriculture, photovoltaic encapsulation, and others end-use industries.

EVA is a versatile, recyclable, sustainable, and durable material, owing to which it is gaining traction across several industrial applications. Due to its superior properties and the changing government policies such as European Green Deals, the global market for EVA is expected to grow.

MarketsandMarkets expects The EVA market size is estimated to be USD 9.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Based on application, the consumption of EVA in various end-use industries such as Photovoltaic Panels, Footwear & Foams, Packaging, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, and among others is considered. The applications of these have been constantly increasing owing to constant innovation.

The specialty EVA market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2020, in terms of both value and volume.

