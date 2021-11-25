Sales Of Pvc Emulsions Have Surged Steadily Over The Past Years, Owing To Increase In Demand In Wall Paintings, Floor And Fabric Coatings, And Other Applications

Demand for PVC emulsions is rising owing to growing application in synthetic leather manufacturing and flooring & wall coverings. Additionally, rise in demand for automotive mastic and fabric & surface coatings is augmenting sales of PVC emulsions across geographies.

According to a latest report by fact.MR, flooring & wall covering applications are expected to hold a major chunk of the industry revenue, while the focus of the manufacturers will be on North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific for increased sales and profits. The market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% from 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Growing application in flooring & wall coverings to boost sales.

The United States to lead North America’s market for PVC emulsions.

Germany is set to exhibit hegemony in Europe for PVC emulsions.

The market in Asia Pacific to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to remain positive in terms of industry outlook.

Market Segmentation by Category

Application PVC Emulsions for Flooring & Wall Coverings PVC Emulsions for Synthetic Leather Manufacturing PVC Emulsions for Automotive Mastic & Sealants PVC Emulsions for Fabric Coatings PVC Emulsions for Surface Coatings PVC Emulsions for Printing Inks & Adhesives Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



Crucial insights in the PVC Emulsion Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the PVC Emulsion Market Basic overview of the PVC Emulsion Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each PVC Emulsion Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of PVC Emulsion Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to PVC Emulsion Market stakeholders.

