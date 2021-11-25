The Scientology Information Center Announces Community Events to “Sleigh” Holiday Blues

The Church of Scientology Choir performing at the Scientology Information Center in .

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — On th and th, the Scientology Information Center will host special holiday gatherings and events to usher in the holiday season.

“December is just around the corner, and that means the holidays are almost here,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “The Holidays are an important time of year for families and communities. While most think of happiness and joy – others may worry about gift expectations, supply shortages or shipping delays, which doesn’t make for happy holiday prospects. To help lift spirits – we will be holding events for the community so that everyone can enjoy the holiday season.”

Returning to an annual tradition on Saturday, December 11th the Scientology Information Center has invited the Church of Scientology Choir, dressed in Charles Dickens-styled attire, to perform holiday songs for the community along the 400 and 500 blocks of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater from 5:00-5:30pm. Afterwards, from 5:30-6:30pm the choir will perform in the Scientology Information Center lobby where holiday-inspired treats will be available for guests.

In 2019, the choir drew crowds of several hundreds who stopped in to enjoy the caroling. Also, on Sunday, December 19th from 3-4pm, noted performer, Ms. Joanie Sigal will be performing an intimate holiday concert and sing-a-long at the Scientology Information Center. All are welcome; though seating is limited. Ms. Sigal will perform well-loved holiday classics such as It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas, Happy Holidays, and The Twelve Days of Christmas.

One Clearwater resident, Sophie, who attended the 2019 holiday concert/sing-a-long said, “I was so excited to see the Church is hosting the sing-along again this year! I really enjoyed singing the Christmas songs, and the religious ones took me back my youth. It was really special.”

To learn more about community events or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or Centermanager@cos.flag.org.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.