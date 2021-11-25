Demand For Fish Oil Is Projected To Further Rise At A Moderate CAGR Of Around 5.5% During The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031.

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for fish oil is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 5.5% through the same time period.

Growing consumer desire for processed food is a crucial reason that is likely to encourage fish oil manufacturers to examine current marketing methods and implement new technologies to improve their share of market revenue. The market for convenience and processed food is rising, due to increased urbanization and changing lifestyles & eating patterns among the worldwide population.

Manufacturers now focus on selling fish oil supplements that are accessible in various formats such as pills, capsules, and tablets. Fish oil consumption in especially increasing in Western Europe due to its nutritional properties that prevent heart attacks and other diseases.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for approximately 85% of the North American market in 2021, supported by high number of health-conscious consumers.

China is estimated to account for nearly 43.4% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by an increase in production of fish oil.

Germany is dominating the European fish oil space with a market share of 24.2%, supported by rising demand from dietary supplements industry.

Anchovy oil holds 34.7% of market share on the back of nutritional benefits and various applications.

Business to business (manufacturers and distributors) reflect around 46.1% market share owing to high demand from the processed food and foodservice industry.

“Manufacturers are focusing on product launches to cater to emerging demand for omega-3 fish oil. They are investing substantially in promotional and marketing activities to increase awareness about the product’s benefits to gain a competitive edge in the worldwide market,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Main Segments Covered in Fish Oil Industry Research

By Grade Feed Grade Fish Oil Food Grade Fish Oil Pharma Grade Fish Oil

By Process Crude Fish Oil Refined Fish Oil Modified Fish Oil

By Product Salmon Oil Tuna Oil Cod Liver Oil Sardine Oil Squalene Oil Krill Oil Anchovy Oil Menhaden Oil Others

By End User Aqua-feed Crustaceans Marine Fish Salmon & Trout Eels Cyprinids Tilapias Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements Cosmetic & Beauty Products

Distribution Channel Business to Business (Manufacturers and Distributors) Business to Consumer Modern Trade (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets) Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Medical Stores Discount Stores E-commerce/Online Stores



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Fish Oil Market

• Canada Fish Oil Market Sale

• Germany Fish Oil Market Production

• UK Fish Oil Market Industry

• France Fish Oil Market

• Spain Fish Oil Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Fish Oil Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Fish Oil Market Intelligence

• India Fish Oil Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Fish Oil Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Fish Oil Market Scenario

• Brazil Fish Oil Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Fish Oil Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Fish Oil Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Fish Oil Market Basic overview of the Fish Oil Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Fish Oil Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Fish Oil Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Fish Oil Market stakeholders.

