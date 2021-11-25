Sales Of Packaged Fresh Fruits Are Projected To Further Grow At A Significant CAGR Of Around 5.5% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of packaged fresh fruits are expected to close in on a valuation of US$ 19.8 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 5.5% through the same time period.

As consumers become more conscious of the importance of environmental conservation, demand for environmentally friendly products is skyrocketing. Consumers today are willing to pay a premium for products that promote sustainability and are choosing environmentally friendly options. Consumers today do not buy products blindly, but rather turn the packaging and inspect it for all of the ingredients that are present in the product. As such, packaged fresh fruits are an excellent choice because they contain no residue that harms the environment, and the natural essence that these fruits contain also has a positive impact on consumers.

Adulteration-free products are always what consumers look for, and fresh fruits are no exception. This is where suppliers’ ethical values come into play. Using artificial preservatives, coloring, or waxes to make fruits appear fresh is unethical and strictly prohibited by several national and international food safety organizations. Consumers are also more likely to choose unadulterated products that offer money for value.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for around 86.4% of the North American market in 2021, supported by an increased health-conscious population.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 75% of the East Asian market share in 2021, driven by increased demand from hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

The U.K. is one of the prominent countries in the European market with a share of 21%, on the back of increased imports of packaged fresh fruits.

Packaged fresh pineapples are estimated to account for 21.2% of the market in 2021, on the back of their wide range of application.

Conventional packaged fresh fruits reflect approximately 73.1% market share in 2021, but organic packaged fresh fruits are expected to witness a higher growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period.

“Manufacturers are paying attention to consumers’ overt & covert needs and preferences as global demand for packaged fresh fruits continues to evolve. Invariably, emphasis has shifted to incorporation of advanced packaging that conveys brand message,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Segments Covered in Packaged Fresh Fruits Industry Survey

By Variety Apples Bananas Peaches Grapefruit Mangoes Oranges Kiwi Lemons Pineapples Pomegranates

By Nature Organic Packaged Fresh Fruits Natural Packaged Fresh Fruits Conventional Packaged Fresh Fruits

By Distribution Channel HoReCa Retail Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Wholesale Stores Grocery Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Others



Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Packaged Fresh Fruits Market

• Canada Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Sale

• Germany Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Production

• UK Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Industry

• France Packaged Fresh Fruits Market

• Spain Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Intelligence

• India Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Scenario

• Brazil Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Packaged Fresh Fruits Market Sales Intelligence

