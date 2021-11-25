Powder Microparticulated Whey Protein Is Anticipated To Witness Lucrative Growth At A CAGR 9.2% Over The Forecast Period 2021-2031

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of microparticulated whey protein is expected to reach a value of US$ 302.3 Mn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 8.3%.

Rapid urbanization has a long-term impact on living standards, particularly among millennials and gym goers, driving demand for premium and cost-effective products such as microparticulated whey protein. This is a significant reason for the widespread consumption of whey protein in North America and Europe.

Elevated use of sports-related nutritional supplements has driven demand for microparticulated whey protein. Many commercialised sports nutrition offerings today use microparticulated whey protein as their primary protein source. A large percentage of other food products containing microparticulated whey protein are nutritional supplements, which is also expected to boost global market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 85% of the North American market in 2021, supported by an amplified health-conscious population.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is projected to hold 58.9% of the East Asian market share in 2021.

Germany is one of the prominent markets in the European region with a market share of 19.7% in 2021.

Dairy product type is estimated to account for 17.6% revenue share of the market in 2021, and is expected to gain 144 BPS in its market share by 2031.

The powder segment holds more than 57% market share globally, and anticipated to expand at a CGAR of 9.2% through 2031.

Segments Covered in Microparticulated Whey Protein Industry Analysis

By Form Liquid Powder

By Application Ready-to-drink Beverages Functional Beverages Baked Goods Confectionery Snacks and Cereals Dairy Cheese/Processed Cheese Yogurt Coffee Creamer Nutritional Products Sports Nutrition Medical Nutrition Infant Nutrition Frozen Desserts Spreads Margarine Fat-based Condiments



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Microparticulated Whey Protein Market

• Canada Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Sale

• Germany Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Production

• UK Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Industry

• France Microparticulated Whey Protein Market

• Spain Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Intelligence

• India Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Scenario

• Brazil Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Microparticulated Whey Protein Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Basic overview of the Microparticulated Whey Protein Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Microparticulated Whey Protein Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Microparticulated Whey Protein Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Microparticulated Whey Protein Market stakeholders.

