Industrial Centrifuge Market worth $9.0 billion – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

The Global Industrial Centrifuge Market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of industrial centrifuge market.

Industrial centrifuges are used for the separation of two- or three-phase systems and have a range of industrial applications. Many process industries are increasingly using various types of centrifuge equipment for the separation of two or three immiscible phases. Some of these industries include chemical processing, food processing (including dairy and beverage industry), metal processing, mining and mineral processing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, fuel and biofuel industries, wastewater processing, and pulp and paper industries.

Prominent players in Industrial Centrifuge Market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) is the leading player in the decanter and separator centrifuge market. The company’s expertise, experience, and comprehensive capabilities in various industries and business functions, enables it to maintain its leading position in the market. The company has a wide global presence with operations in North America and Europe. The company focuses on achieving sustainable growth by enhancing its operating base and launching competitive technologies. In July 2019, Alfa Laval launched the ALDEC G3 VecFlow decanter for the industrial centrifuge market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuges market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial centrifuge market in North America.

Power industry accounted for the largest market share in 2019

On the basis of end users, the industrial centrifuge market is segmented into the chemicals industry, food and beverage industry, metal industry, mining industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, power plants, pulp and paper industry, wastewater treatment plants, and water purification plants. In 2019, the power industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growing oil and gas exploration activities, the establishment of new power plants to cater to the rising energy needs in developing countries, and upgradation of existing power plants to make them more efficient and reliable are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Vertical Centrifuge dominated the industrial centrifuge market in 2019

On the basis of design, segmented into vertical and horizontal centrifuges. In 2019, the vertical centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ability of these centrifuges to attain high speeds and the high efficiency of separation.

