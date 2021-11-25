Darling Ingredients (US) and Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) are the Key Players in the Gelatin Market

The global gelatin market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for functional and convenience food & beverage products and rising preferences for clean-label products are projected to drive the market for gelatin.

The major gelatin vendors include Darling Ingredients (US), Gelita (Germany), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine (Netherlands), India Gelatine & Chemicals (India), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Junca Gelatines (Spain), Sterling Biotech Group (India), Italgelatine (Italy), and Gelnex (Brazil). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as expansions & investments and new product launches to expand their presence in the global gelatin market. Expansions & investments are the most dominating strategy adopted by major players. This has helped key players to increase their presence in different regions.

Darling Ingredients is one of the major companies involved in the manufacturing of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It serves a wide range of applications including food, health & pharma, feed, pet food, fuel, bio-energy, and fertilizer. The company has its processing units in over 200 countries across the globe. It operates through three business segments, namely, feed ingredients, food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It offers gelatin under its food ingredients segment. The company’s gelatin products and solutions are manufactured by Rousselot (France). Rousselot is a leading market provider of gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen for the food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and technical industries with operations across Europe, China, South America, and the US.

The company focuses on new product launches and acquisitions to increase its product offerings mainly in the gelatin segment to provide advanced solutions to the food and pharmaceutical industries. Rousselot launched a new range of medical grade gelatin “X-pure,” which is useful for in-body applications.

Furthermore, Tessenderlo Group is involved in providing specialty solutions for applications in food, agriculture, water management, and efficient use and re-use of natural resources. PB Gelatins/PB Leiner is a subsidiary of Tessenderlo Group, which produces a complete range of gelatin, hydrolysates, and collagen peptides that are used in food processing. Globally, the company has its presence in more than 100 locations across the globe, which covers various regions including Europe, South America, North America, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The company operates its business through three major segments, which include agro, bio-valorization, and industrial solutions. It offers gelatin products under its bio-valorization segment. The company has been focusing on offering gelatin products to food & beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturers. In April 2016, PB Leiner, a part of Tessenderlo Group, entered into a collaboration with Viachem (US) for the sales, marketing, and distribution of collagen hydrolysates and specialty gelatin products.