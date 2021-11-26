Surgical Microscopes Market Insights and Growing Demands 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global surgical microscopes market is projected to reach USD 915.6 million by 2021 from USD 508.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179225920

The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global operating microscopes market.

Premium Insights

> Market to Witness High Growth in the Forecast Period

> Market, By Application

> Market, By End User

> Market, By Region

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation. In 2016, the neuro and spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for surgical/operating microscopes in neurosurgery. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.

On the basis of end user, the Surgical Microscopes Market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. In 2016, hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share of the global Operating Microscopes Market. The growing usage of surgical/operating microscopes in complex neurology, ENT, and dental procedures, and implementation of less-invasive surgical instruments during MIS procedures in hospitals are key market drivers in this end-user segment.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The major drivers for the growth of the surgical/operating microscopes market are the need for high-speed diagnostics, increase in the number of surgeries, and advancements in healthcare facilities.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179225920

The Surgical Microscopes Market is dominated by established players such as Novartis AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), and Hagg-Streit Surgical (Germany).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com