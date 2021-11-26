Office Space for Rent in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, India, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ready to move office space to convert your business idea into reality!

Furnished Office Space Available for lease at Gurgaon. Tenant will be able to enjoy safe, and secure neighborhood, as cctv cameras are available for the property. The property is suitable for any kind of a business or office set-Up, such as it companies, service providers, co-Working, graphic designers, digital marketing and so on.

Key highlights (Facilities/features):

1) Maintenance staff

2) Water storage

3) Waste disposal

4) Lift

5) Transport friendly

6) Power backup

7) cctv cameras

8) close to banks

9) open reserved parking

10) close to market