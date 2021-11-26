Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023

Chicago, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=41788893

Food stabilizers are obtained from a wide range of natural raw materials including microorganisms, land and sea plants, and animal connective tissues. They control moisture and provide structure, flow, stability, and mouthfeel qualities in food products. Food & beverage manufacturers gain economic benefits by using food stabilizers blends and systems, which has increased demand for them. For instance, xanthan is extensively used in bakery products to help retention of water in baking food and therefore increases the shelf life of the food.

The market demand for food products is driven by the increasing population and economic development. The ever-growing global population imposes pressure on availability of scarce resources. High energy prices and rising raw material costs impact food prices, thus affecting low-income consumers. The growing market for food products such as bakery, meat products, beverages, convenience food, and beverages is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the stabilizer blends and systems market. Consumers in developing economies are characterized by changing lifestyles and higher disposable income, which drives the market for processed food products. Food additives and ingredients are essential for manufacturing of processed products, which drives the food additives and food ingredients markets.

The prices of raw materials for hydrocolloids that are raw materials for blends and systems have been fluctuating, resulting in uncertainty in the market. Seaweed is the natural raw source for hydrocolloids, which are used in food & beverages for varied applications such as thickening, stabilizing, gelling, and many more. The price of hydrocolloid raw materials affects the price of the hydrocolloids, which in turn, impacts the price of the end food product. Gum sources, including carrageenan, agar and alginates, are also obtained from seaweed. When choosing gum sources for such applications as tortillas and ice cream, formulators consider price as well as other factors. According to Hydrocolloid News, a newsletter published by IMR International, a hydrocolloid consulting company in San Diego; the market prices of raw seaweed sources will continue to grow in the coming years. This rise in prices of raw material will increase the product and operational costs of food stabilizer manufacturers. To deal with fluctuations in raw material prices, food stabilizer manufacturers are searching for seaweed alternatives.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=41788893

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the increase in disposable income and rise in demand for processed food, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for food stabilizers in the region. In addition, the market is driven by the growing demand for beverages in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia. The food processing industry is growing rapidly in these countries due to the increasing demand for convenience food in this region. Consumer food preferences are changing, awareness about food additives is increasing, and consumers are willing to spend more money on naturally sourced food products. All these factors are fueling the growth of food stabilizers (blends & systems) market in the Asia Pacific region.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441