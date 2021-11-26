Here’s Why Product Packing Matters To Win Customers And Rake In Sales This Holiday Season

London, UK, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Most of the time, people tend to forget that product packaging can play a huge role in your business sales. For companies focusing on improving their marketing strategies, finding ways to increase their sales, and further raising brand awareness, it’s important to seek the help of contract packers and labelling service.

Let’s look at the facts, seven out of 10 consumers will confirm that packaging heavily influences their purchase decision. Thus, businesses must consider their packaging not merely a form of functionality but also a tool used for marketing.

Why do you need to contact contract packers this holiday season?

With the help of a labelling service, you’ll be able to win customers and rake sales. Firstly, seasonal packaging can bring in a massive amount of sales. This is because humans are visual beings and packaging is embedded in the buyer’s product experience. When we see things that look good, we will pay more attention to them.

Since we are attracted to aesthetically pleasing things, ensuring that your packaging is pleasing to your target audience’s eyes will help you deliver a better experience to your customers and eventually improve customer retention and loyalty.

During the holiday season, packaging helps fulfil an important need. In terms of consumer psychology, you should understand that your customers will always find ways to look for signs that you are listening to what they need. For a time wherein people are busy preparing for Christmas parties and other holiday events, what they expect from you is convenience.

Since gift-wrapping is a huge part of this season, you can offer gift-wrapping services to your customers so that they don’t have to do it. This can play a major asset for your brand awareness campaign. With the proper contract packers, you can come up with a design or label that will leave a lasting impression on your customers.

With unique and creative packaging, you can attract new customers and increase consumer engagement. Seek the help of those who can make your designs stand out from the rest, which will allow you to increase your sales because more people will be attracted to your products. This is one of the best ways to curb the competition during the holiday season.

How can Steller Packing help you with all of this?

Steller Packing is a BRC accredited labelling service and contract packer. With over 20 years of experience in this industry, you can guarantee that you’ll be able to experience all of the benefits mentioned earlier. Steller Packing’s label design team is unrivalled as we ensure a fast and cost-effective way to hand apply all labels. Should you need help with professional product packing solutions, Steller Packing can also give you a hand. Our services include gift sets, hand assembly packing, ink jetting, batch coding, flow wrapping, QC inspection and remedial work, shrink wrapping and sleeving, and so much more. Enquire now at 01892 837847.