Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Key Players and Recent Developments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report Weight Loss and Weight Management Market by Equipment (Fitness (Treadmill, Elliptical, Stair Stepper), Surgical Equipment (Biliopancreatic Diversion, Gastric Bypass)), Diet (Meal, Beverage, Supplement), and Weight Loss Services – Global Forecast to 2027, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to reach USD 303.81 billion by 2027 from USD 175.94 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Increasing number of bariatric surgeries, growing rate of obesity, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and launch of new and advanced products are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Based on diet, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into meals, beverages, and supplements. In 2017, the beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of the weight loss management market. Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the growing diabetic population across the globe.

The fitness equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By equipment, the weight loss management market is segmented into fitness equipment and surgical equipment. The fitness equipment segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the continuous technological advancements in fitness equipment and growing accessibility to gyms.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the weight loss and weight management market, by diet, include Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (Atkins) (US), Herbalife Ltd. (Herbalife) (US), Nutrisystem Ltd. (Nutrisystem) (US), and Kellogg Company (Kellogg) (US).

Ethicon, Inc. (Ethicon) (US), Covidien, plc. (Covidien) (US), Apollo Endosurgery (US), and Olympus Corporation (Olympus) (Japan) are some prominent players in the surgical equipment market, while Brunswick Corporation (Brunswick) (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Johnson Health Technology, Ltd. (Johnson Health Tech) (Taiwan), Cybex International (Cybex) (US), and Technogym SpA (Technogym) (Italy) operate in the fitness equipment segment.

In 2016, Brunswick dominated the weight loss and weight management fitness equipment market. The company has managed to create a unique identity in this market due to its robust product portfolio and large geographic presence. In addition, the company focuses on adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to maintain its leading position in the market. For instance, in May 2017, the company launched a new Integrity Series cardio line, including a Treadmill, Elliptical Cross-Trainer, and Upright and Recumbent Lifecycle Exercise Bikes. To leverage opportunities in the weight loss and weight management market, in January 2016, the company acquired Cybex (US) which expanded Brunswick’s portfolio of fitness products.

Recent Developments

> In 2017, Atkins collaborated with Conyers Park (Germany) to form a new holding company, The Simply Good Foods Company. This company is expected to expand its platform through investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category.

> In 2016, Atkins signed a partnership agreement with Chef’d to lauch a low carb meal solution for health-conscious consumers

> In 2017, Brunswick Corporation signed a partnership agreement with VirZOOM to launch the VirZOOM solution, which is expected to transform Life Fitness’s Discover SE3 bikes into a virtual reality experience

