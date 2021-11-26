Reusable Water Bottle Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

With the ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings and large events due to Covid-19, there has been a bearish trend in the global demand for reusable water bottles. Manufacturers of reusable water bottles have narrowed down production due to the fall in purchase statistics of reusable water bottles as well as disrupting supply chains. At-home utilization of reusable water bottles remains consolidated, but out-of-home utilization in sports and travel related activities has almost come to a standstill which earlier generated the highest margins.

Demographic and Social Changes to Heighten Demand for Reusable Water Bottles

The global reusable water bottle market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 11Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The key factor facilitating demand for reusable water bottles have been the social initiatives such as ‘Refill the Planet’. Global campaigns to reduce the number of plastic bottles is creating notable demand for reusable water bottles. Another primary driver forwarding the reusable water bottles market is the damaging effects of one time use plastic bottles. Moreover, the growth in mass sporting events in the last decade has led to high demand for reusable water bottles especially in the western nations.

Key Takeaways of Reusable Water Bottle Market Study

APEJ is anticipated to give impetus to the reusable water bottle market with the highest growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period. The general spike in mountaineering and outdoor sports activities after the cessation of the Covid-19 outbreak in the region will attribute to such growth

Polymer based reusable water bottled acquired the most shares (~30%) within the material type segment due to the easy availability of polymer substances and the low cost of manufacturing

With the recent Covid-19 pandemic however, the global export of polymer substances have slowed down which is expected to affect sales of the polymer reusable water bottles

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets take the lead within the sales channel segment, accumulating a share of more than 30%.

Reusable Water Bottle Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the reusable water bottle market on the basis of material, product, primary usage, size, sales channel and region

Material Type

Polymers

Metals

Glass

Silicone

Product Type

Plain

Insulated

Filtered

Collapsible

Infuser

Growlers

Other

Water

Bottles

Primary Usage

Everyday

Sports

Travel

Other Utilities

Size

8-12 Oz

16-27 Oz

32 Oz

40 Oz

64 Oz

1 Gallon and Above

Sales Channel

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Independent Stores

E-Commerce

Other Channels

Key Country-wise Inclusions

