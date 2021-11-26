Joyoshare Unveils 2021 Black Friday Day Deals

Hong Kong, China, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Joyoshare Studio, one of the innovative multimedia software developers, rolls out its Thanksgiving and Black Friday campaign to thank all users. This event starts from November 18 to December 6, warmly offering great free gift and exclusive deals, including featured Joyoshare VidiKit and popular iOS utilities.

1: 11-in-one Free Video Toolbox – Joyoshare VidiKit

How can you create and process your video and audio files without sparing too much effort? Actually, a trustworthy yet simple-to-use tool is in urgent need. Among market, Joyoshare VidiKit, the flagship product, can be a good choice. It comes with a perfect one-stop solution to all multimedia users, functioning well in recording, cutting, conversion, repairing, compressing and editing. No matter you are an expert or a fledgling, you can independently operate it and produce stunning content at home. Now, the good news is that during the promotion, anyone who shares Thanksgiving event on the social platform can get VidiKit for free.

2: Valuable Combination to Save More – 60% OFF

Want to better manage your iOS devices? More possibilities are available this Thanksgiving. To fix software issues and common errors on iPhone, such as boot loop, disabled connect to iTunes, black screen, won’t turn on and more, Joyoshare UltFix iOS system recovery can be your top priority. Better yet, there is an iPhone passcode unlocker to effortlessly unlock screen passcode and an iPhone data recovery to easily get lost important data back. During the period of event, anyone can enjoy big 60% off to get such dedicated iOS bundle.

3: Special Thanksgiving Offers – Best-selling Items

To meet the needs of different users, this Joyoshare Thanksgiving event is open and within the required time, everyone is entitled to enjoy the in-store sale of all items. For multimedia users, the comprehensive VidiKit is quite a valuable video toolkit for video making and editing. It’s also accessible for iOS users to choose desired workaround, therefore professionally protecting device data and securing system. With good compatibility to both Windows and Mac platforms, these products are all discounted at lower prices than usual.

More surprises await you in this Joyoshare 2021 Thanksgiving & Black Friday, please visit here: https://www.joyoshare.com/special/thanksgiving-sales/

About Joyoshare

Joyoshare, a dedicated software developer and provider, has been specialized in multimedia field for many years. The products it created are well received by users, including screen recorder, video cutter, audio capture, video converter, video maker and editor. It has also expanded its product line and developed the best iOS utilities, like iOS system recovery, iPhone passcode unlocker and iPhone data recovery to customers worldwide. With dedicated yet responsible R&D and after-service teams, Joyoshare enjoys a high reputation from millions of customers over the past years.