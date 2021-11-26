Metabolomics Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.4% – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Metabolomics Market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

Metabolomic studies are gaining prominence in the life science industry as they help reveal the optimum level of specific metabolites associated with the onset/progression of a disease and the exposure or response to treatment. With the rising prevalence and mortality rate of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and CVD, there is an increasing focus on novel approaches that can offer effective diagnosis and treatment of these diseases. As metabolomics is considered a novel approach with tremendous potential, additional research is being conducted in this field. Also, in recent years, the focus on metabolomic biomarkers has increased in drug development. As a result of these factors, government and private investments in metabolomics research is increasing.

According to a report by The Metabolomics Innovation Centre (TMIC), metabolomics has experienced tremendous growth since the last decade. High-impact metabolomic discoveries in several diseases, such as cancer, have increased investments in metabolomics facilities across the globe.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US), Metabolon, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Scion Instruments (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), GL Sciences (Japan), SRI Instruments (US), Kore Technology Ltd. (UK), and JASCO, Inc. (US) among others.

Agilent Technologies (U.S.) is another leading company in the global metabolomics market. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong presence across the globe, covering major markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company has a strong product portfolio and its FDA and CE Mark-approved products have helped it to further enhance its presence in the metabolomics technology market. The company has adopted new product launches as its key strategy, followed by agreements and collaborations, to maintain its leading position and increase its market share. For instance, in December 2016, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with Transcriptic Inc. (U.S.), a robotic cloud-based biotechnology laboratory, to develop and provide rapid and efficient technologies for broad scale synthetic and discovery. This collaboration helped Agilent enhance its market position by serving a global customer base with automated and robotics workflows for bioreagent optimization.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics technology market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the metabolomics technology market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Industry Segmentation:

Cancer accounted for the largest share in the metabolomics market in 2019

Based on indication, segmented into into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications. The cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020, with the highest growth rate as well. This can primarily be attributed to the growing use of metabolomics in cancer research and increasing number of cancer patients.

Biomarker Discovery accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market

Based on application, the metabolomics technology market has been segmented into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and other applications. Biomarker discovery accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The growing implications of metabolic biomarkers to access the pathophysiological health status of patients are expected to drive market growth.

