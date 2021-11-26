Breast Reconstruction Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.0% – Industry-Specific Challenges and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Breast Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow from USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the Breast Reconstruction Market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

The key Players in this market mainly focused on product launches/approvals, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to develop and expand their market presence between 2017 and 2020.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), and Silimed (Brazil).

Johnson and Johnson (US) is the dominant player in the breast reconstruction market. The company has a strong portfolio of breast reconstruction products. It has established a significant footprint in Europe, Asia, and Latin, South, & North America. It focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches. The company operates in this market through Mentor, which it acquired in January 2009. J&J has a strong presence in over 60 countries and a wide network of subsidiaries across the globe. It recently launched a new warranty program for all MENTOR breast implants sold in the US.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the breast reconstruction in North America.

Industry Segmentation:

Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market.

Based on the product, segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on the procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on type, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

