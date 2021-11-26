Sulfuric Acid Market Segments, Opportunities and Regional Forecast| MarketsandMarkets™

The report “Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material (Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore), Application (Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textile Industry, Automotive, Pulp & Paper) – Global Forecast to 2021”,global sulfuric acid market is projected to reach USD 11.10 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 2.87% during the forecast period. It is projected to reach 278.33 million tons by 2021, at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the production of nutrient rich food crops, which extensively use fertilizers, the largest application of sulfuric acid, and steady demand for sulfuric acid due to its diversified applications.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increase in the Production of Nutrient-Rich Food Crops

Steady and Sustainable Demand for Sulfuric Acid Due to Its Diversified Applications

Restraints

Weaker Sales Due to Surplus in the Market

Strict Environmental Regulations Due to Toxicological Effects of Sulfuric Acid

Opportunities

Growing Use of Oleum

Threats

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Difficulties Involved in the Transportation of Sulfuric Acid

Based on raw material, the elemental sulfur segment is expected to lead the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period

Based on raw material, the elemental sulfur segment is expected to lead the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period followed by the base metal smelters segment. The demand for elemental sulfur is driven by its effective and substantial use in the production of sulfuric acid, which is the key chemical used in a variety of applications. Elemental sulfur is oversupplied in the market, which rules out the possibility of its deficiency as a key raw material for the production of sulfuric acid. Therefore, the demand for elemental sulfur is estimated to grow in the future.

Fertilizers application segment is expected to lead the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period

Based on application, the fertilizers segment is expected to lead the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period. Sulfuric acid is largely used in the manufacturing of phosphate fertilizers, which are extensively used in modern day agricultural practices. Steady gains in agricultural spending and growing chemical industries in countries such as India and China are expected to drive the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific expected to lead the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region led the sulfuric acid market, in terms of value and volume, in 2015. The large market size of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the shifting of manufacturing facilities of big market players from mature market of Europe and North America to Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa regions. Major players prefer investing in these regions, as they offer a wide range of market penetration opportunities due to the presence of natural resource reserves such as mineral deposits and crude oil, and easy availability of workforce and consumers.

Industry 4.0 is changing the dynamics of the sulfuric acid industry. Automation, smart manufacturing and real-time data exchange helps companies to use big data to forecast demand, supply and prices. From safety and cost saving point of view, few companies to start using drones to inspect chemical plants and storage tanks for cracks or leakage problems. The use of technology is expected to increase margins, efficiency and productivity of the Sulfuric acid manufacturers.

