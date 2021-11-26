Antifouling Coating Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Antifouling Coating Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Antifouling Coating Market size was 84.4 tons in 2014 and is expected to surpass 130.0 kilo tons during the forecast period. Antifouling Coating Market is anticipated to witness considerable growth on account of its rising demand of underwater surfaces in shipping vessels and hulls as it provides superior polishing effect and smoothness. To improve the performance and durability of the vessel and to avoid unwanted growth of sub-aquatic organisms, antifouling coatings are used as specialized paints and applied to the hull of a ship. Growing consumption in passenger ships, commercial vessels, cargo, yachts, conventional offshore drilling rigs and Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) is anticipated to boost industry growth from 2015 to 2022.

Request a Sample Copy of Antifouling Coating Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antifouling-coating-market-size/request-sample

Preference condition-based monitoring over breakdown maintenance coupled with increasing popularity in shipping segment is projected to play a vital role in the products’ growing prominence and demand. Additionally, superior properties that act as a shielding agent against corrosion, external contamination and fouling is expected to fuel market growth.

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint and many others

Access Antifouling Coating Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antifouling-coating-market-size

Regional Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East Africa (MEA)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com