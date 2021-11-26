Healthcare IT Market – Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software,Hardware), End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ The global Healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 821.1 billion by 2026 from USD 326.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions; the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs; the growing demand for and use of HCIT solutions due to COVID-19; and the growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets. On the other hand, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, the high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers.

Market Size Estimation:

The total size of the healthcare IT market was arrived at after data triangulation from two different approaches, as mentioned below.

Approach to calculate the revenue of different players in the healthcare IT market

The size of the global healthcare IT market was obtained from annual reports, SEC filings, online publications, and extensive primary interviews. A percentage split was applied to arrive at the size of market segments. Further splits were applied to arrive at the size for each sub-segment. These percentage splits were validated by primary participants. The country-level market sizes obtained from the annual reports, SEC filings, online publications, and extensive primary interviews were added up to reach the total market size for regions. By adding up the market sizes for all the regions, the global healthcare IT market was derived.

Approach to derive the market size and estimate market growth

The market size and market growth were estimated through primary interviews on a regional and global level. All responses were collated, and a weighted average was taken to derive a probabilistic estimate of the market size and growth rate.

Objectives of the Study:

# To define, describe, and forecast the global healthcare IT market by products and services and region.

# To provide detailed information about the significant factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

# To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall healthcare IT market.

# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

# To forecast the size of the healthcare IT market in five major regions along with their respective key countries (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

# To profile the key players in the global healthcare IT market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares.

# To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, and R&D activities of the leading players in the Healthcare IT market.

