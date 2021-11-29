Crop Oil Concentrates Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

Chicago, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The crop oil concentrates market is estimated to account for USD 199 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 254 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing need to reduce pesticide usage per hectare, growing preference for generic pesticides, and rising adoption of herbicide-tolerant crops.

Key Market Players

Many domestic and global players provide COC products for various pesticide applications across the world. Major manufacturers have their presence in the North American and European countries. The definition for COCs is not structured by any government authority, and hence, there has been ambiguity in understanding its scope. Hence, the report scope has been restricted to the market for petroleum-based COCs marketed across the globe. Key companies in the crop oil concentrates market are Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc. (US), Croda International Plc (UK), BASF (Germany), Winfield United (US), KALO, Inc. (US), BRANDT Consolidated, Inc. (US), Innvictis Crop Care (US), CHS, Inc. (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (US), Nutrien Ag Solutions (US), and Plant Health Technologies (US). Various strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions, and agreements, were adopted by key companies to remain competitive in this market.

With the increasing presence of key players and the high adoption rate of adjuvants, North America is estimated to dominate the crop oil concentrates market

The consumption of HSCOC remains high in corn cultivation across North America. Due to the easy availability of raw materials, the US is widely using COCs as oil-based adjuvants for its pesticides. Thus, the crop oil concentrates market was dominated by North America in 2018. With the emergence of drones for weed control and their increasing adoption across the US for aerial herbicide application, the growth opportunities for COC manufacturers have risen globally.

On the basis of application, the herbicides segment is estimated to account for a major share, in terms of value

Of the various pesticides, the usage of herbicides remains high globally. This due to an increase in the cultivation area of herbicide-tolerant crops and high weed resistance to herbicide formulations. In addition, according to industry experts, application of adjuvants including COC, remains high in herbicides due to its increasing application rate as per labels provided by pesticide manufacturers. Thus, in terms of both value and volume, the herbicides segment is estimated to dominate the global market in 2019.

Higher consumption of herbicides for corn and wheat contributes to the growth of the crop oil concentration market in this segment

COC consumption, on the basis of crop type, is mainly dependent on the consumption of pesticides for each crop. However, the pesticide consumption in each crop depends on multiple factors, such as the type of pest infesting the crop, cropping cycle, number of pesticide applications in the growth phase, and climatic conditions. Since the application of pesticide is high for row crops, including corn, wheat, and rice, the crop oil concentrates market for cereals & grains is estimated to be high in 2019.

