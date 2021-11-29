Demand For Deodorant Wipes Market Is Set To Grow At A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run Forecast Period

Due to the increasing concerns regarding health and hygiene amongst the consumers the market for deodorant wipes is experiencing a steady growth throughout the world. Also, deodorant wipes are getting popular in different regions of the world due to the fact that they provide freshness and a feeling of refreshment. They are also gaining popularity for cleansing the armpits by preventing the spread of bromhidrosis-causing bacteria. Due to the fast paced lifestyle of the present times, consumers want convenience in all the products they buy and want to use such kind of products that save both their time & energy, and aid in their ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle. That is why the use of deodorant wipes is increasing as they provide the ways and means to get refreshed easily without having to spend a lot of time. Presently, deodorant wipes are available in a wide variety of fragrances like coconut and lavender amongst others. In addition, consumers of today are very much concerned about environmental protection, and hence they prefer to buy such kind of wipes that are easily biodegradable and have least adverse effect on the environment.

According to Fact.MR, the global deodorant wipes market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 920 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Deodorant Wipes Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the dry wipes segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 290 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The dry wipes segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the coconut fragrance type segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 180 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The coconut fragrance type segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the fragrance type segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the dryness relief segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 300 Mn in 2022. The dryness relief segment is expected to lose some market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the dryness relief segment. Fact.MR forecasts the modern trade deodorant wipes segment to grow from nearly US$ 280 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 360 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Key Segments of the Deodorant wipes Market

Fact.MR’s study on the deodorant wipes market offers information divided into four key segments-product, fragrance, application, and distribution channel across six region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Wet Wipes

Dry Wipes

Fragrance

Citrus

Coconut

Floral

Lavender

Others

Application

Dryness Relief

Itch Relief

Odour Prevention & Freshness

Others

Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Drug Stores

Convenience Store

E-Commerce

Other Retail Format

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Deodorant Wipes Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Deodorant Wipes Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Deodorant Wipes Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Deodorant Wipes Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Deodorant Wipes Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Deodorant Wipes Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Deodorant Wipes Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Deodorant Wipes Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Deodorant Wipes Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Deodorant Wipes Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Deodorant Wipes Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Deodorant Wipes Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Deodorant Wipes Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Deodorant Wipes Market growth.

