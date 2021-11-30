Healthcare IT Integration Market Leaders and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Healthcare IT Integration Market by Product (Interface Engine, Medical Device Integration, Media Integration), Service (Integration, Maintenance, Training, Consulting), End User (Hospital, Laboratories, Home Healthcare, Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2026 from USD 3.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The growth in this market is driven by the increased use of connected care technologies during COVID-19, rapid adoption of electronic health records and other healthcare IT solutions, urgent need to integrate patient data into healthcare systems and favourable government policies, funding programs, and initiatives to deploy healthcare IT integration solutions.

Cerner Corporation (US), Capsule Technologies, Inc. (US), Lyniate (US), Infor (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US) were the top players in the healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Other major players in the market include GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Epic Systems Corporation (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), iNTERFACEWARE Inc. (US), Orion Health Group Ltd. (New Zealand), and Summit Healthcare Services, Inc. (US).

Cerner Corporation is one of the leading suppliers of HCIT integration solutions. It offers an exclusive range of software and services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, healthcare data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator (TPA) services for employer-based health plans. The company offers medium- and large-sized organizations with advanced software products and services designed specifically for their needs.

Capsule Technologies is a leading provider of medical device integration, clinical surveillance, and patient monitoring solutions for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Capsule Technologies has established strong partnerships with leading medical device manufacturers and installed enterprise-wide solutions in more than 2,500 hospitals and other healthcare settings in 39 countries across the globe.

Infor is a global provider of enterprise software and services to the manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, public, retail, and hospitality sectors. Its Cloverleaf Integration Engine facilitates the movement of secure data through disparate systems within and outside the healthcare enterprise. This engine also delivers native support for a broad selection of healthcare standards, including FHIR, HL7, NCPDP, and X12. The company is expected to sustain its leading market position in the coming years owing to its strong footprint in the global market.

Lyniate was founded in July 2019 through a merger between two leading interoperability firms—Rhapsody and Corepoint—Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations worldwide and provides software, training, and consulting services to hospitals, payers, radiology groups, laboratories, clinics, and healthcare vendors. The company supports Rhapsody and Corepoint product lines and customer base.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is engaged in providing clinical, financial, connectivity, and information healthcare solutions and related professional services to hospitals, physicians, and ambulatory surgery centers. The company offers a wide range of innovative solutions to all participants in the healthcare continuum. Since 1986, the company has been developing and designing integrated clinical software applications for hospitals and post-acute organizations. With its robust portfolio of integrated solutions and services, the company has become one of the most reputed brands in this market. Under its flagship brand “dbMotion,” the company offers complete, connected, and open-platform solutions to healthcare providers.

