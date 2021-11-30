Lighting Control Sensors Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2021 To 2031

The sale from automobile and construction industries was muted in Q3 and Q4 of 2020, due to COVID-19 protocols. The demand is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities to the manufacturers in near future.

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, the global lighting control sensors market is predicted to surpass a value of US $ 26.06 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 17.5%. The demand from the end-use industries is more likely to observe a spurt in term of volume and value, due to adoption of automation technologies.

What is Driving Demand for Lighting Control Sensors?

The utilization of lighting control sensor in various industries has been surged since it results in low cost of electricity bills. The vacancy principle ensures shut off electricity supply when no one is present in the room. This is been a lucrative avenue for consumers globally.

The lighting sensors are very easy to install and user friendly, due to this property it is expected to attract a large number of consumers across the globe.

It is very convenient, the light gets automatically switch-on when someone enters the room. This whole process takes hardly 1-3ms to takes place. The high efficiency is also likely to account for noteworthy demand from the consumers’ end.

Many workplaces rely upon the combination of natural sunlight and electricity supply for lighting. These sensors are very effective in this kind of environment also, in the presence of ambient light it shut off the supply and when the sunlight gets dim it automatically allows the supply and maintains proper lightening in the workplace. Due to this, the lightening control sensors are extensively used in street lights, this will lead to provide an upper edge for massive scale production.

In addition to conventional consumption in industries such as automobile, construction and others, the demand from residential purposes are also rising at a magnificent rate. The demand from residential areas is likely to surge during the forecast period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Lighting control sensors? Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of lighting control sensors include Siemens, Panasonic Corporation, CMD ltd, OSRAM, Lightfair, Hubbell Control Solutions, GE Lighting, Functional devices, lnc, Fresco, Energetic lighting, Edge light, Eclipse lighting, Eaton, DTL, Cree, Inc., Acuity Brands, Philips, Cisco and other prominent companies. Many leading manufacturers are looking forward for the advancement of lighting control sensor technology. Highly efficient products are the main point of attraction for the end users. In addition, several advancement such as wireless and bluetooth technologies are attracting a lot of consumers across the globe.

