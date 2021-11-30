Smart Parking Solutions Market Expansion Projected To Gain An Uptick During 2031

Posted on 2021-11-30 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Advancements in the internet of things technology are opening gateways to new opportunities for smart parking solution developers to explore. Innovations in ubiquitous computing coupled with the developments in cloud platforms are opening up new avenues for smart parking solutions companies to venture into. The rising popularity of data-driven operations and the benefits associated with it are causing an increase in the adoption of parking software around the world.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1844

According to a recent Fact.MR study, the smart parking solutions market was valued at over US$ 3.3 Bn in 2018. IoT proliferation, coupled with the strengthening wireless infrastructure around the globe continues to uphold demand for system devices in the smart parking solutions market. The system devices segment of the smart solutions market is expected to be valued at over US$ 1.4 Bn in 2019. Demand for parking software is anticipated to closely follow the suit of system devices.

A huge inflow and outflow of consumer vehicles in infrastructures such as industrial parks, shopping centers, and malls, makes manual management of parking spaces complicated. Often manual management of parking spaces leads to inefficient use of resources, which further adds to operational expenses associated with vehicle parking. Deployment of appropriate software eliminates these challenges and provides an efficient system for owners to manage vehicle parking in a cost-efficient and methodical way.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1844

Demand Remains Robust for Valet Parking Management Systems

The Fact.MR study opines prospects for automated valet parking solutions to remain promising, as they gradually replace their conventional counterparts. Valet parking has become a popular trend in urban areas, and companies are launching automated valet parking management solutions to meet the needs of the urban population.

The automated valet parking system uses a combination of technologies to aid vehicle owners in finding an appropriate parking space. Additionally, smart valet parking management solutions offer vehicle owners the data on their parking spot’s exact location, depriving them of the relevant hassles. According to the study, smart valet parking solutions witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 9.9% in 2018 over 2017.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1844

Smart City Initiatives Necessitate Installments

Smart city projects offer sustainability in addition to enhanced performance. With the transformation of a city into a smart city, authorities around the world can provide for better security, transport and traffic management, waste management, energy efficiency, and can improve the lifestyle of the population comprehensively.

In addition to these benefits, smart cities will contribute towards the welfare of the environment and allow for the stabilization of global temperatures.

Growing environmental concerns, traffic congestion, and the population are causing governments around the world to look towards the development of smart cities which will effectively improve the quality of life while aiding authorities in saving resources.

These factors have attracted heavy investments in smart technologies around the world and are fuelling the demand for smart parking solutions on a global scale.

Sophistication-driven Technological Advancements to Fuel Growth

Increasing penetration of wireless networking systems, IoT, and cloud-based services, has laid down the platform for innovations in the smart parking solutions market.

For instance, easy accessibility to affordable GPS, cloud software, smartphones, and smart sensors is resulting in the development of sophisticated systems that aid drivers in detecting the nearest empty parking spot in real-time.

The emergence of cashless transactions and e-payment facilities are further paving gateways to new opportunities for smart parking solution companies to explore. Moreover, developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning are aiding companies in making groundbreaking discoveries in the field.

Crucial insights in the Smart Parking Solutions Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Smart Parking Solutions Market Basic overview of the Smart Parking Solutions Market including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each Smart Parking Solutions Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of Smart Parking Solutions Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Smart Parking Solutions Market stakeholders.

For More Insights-https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coal-handling-system-sales-set-to-grow-at-4-2-in-2021-as-automation-penetration-deepens-factmr-study-301210084.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution