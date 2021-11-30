Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market worth $4.1 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Cell Lysis Market by Product (Consumables (Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicators)), Cell Type (Mammalian), Application (Protein Purification), End User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Cell Lysis Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The repeated purchase and high consumption, the high prevalence of diseases, and increasing funding for cell-based research are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

The mammalian cell segment accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market in 2020

By cell type, the mammalian cell market is segmented into mammalian, microbial, and other cells. The inframammary fold segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to Increasing investments in research activities to develop new disease treatments and industrial applications.

Research laboratories and institutes for the largest share of the cell lysis market in 2020

Based on end-users, the cell lysis market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories & institutes, and other end users. The research laboratories & institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market in 2020. The increasing rising government funding for cell-based research is one of the major driving factor for this market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market in 2020

Based on the region, the cell lysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as growing stem cell and cancer research activities and the expanding biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries

Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US). In 2020, Thermo Fisher Sicnetific Inc. held the leading position in the market. The The company has a strong geographic presence across the US, China, Germany, and the UK. Moreover, the company’s strong brand recognition and comprehensive product portfolio in the cell lysis market is its key strength. Merck held the second position in the cell lysis market in 2020.