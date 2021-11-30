Tensiometer Market worth $ 151 million by 2024 : Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditure

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for tensiometer is primarily driven by the need to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and technological advancements. However, the reluctance to switch from conventional methods and a dearth of skilled personnel will challenge market growth.

This study on the global tensiometer market involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According to the new market research report “Tensiometer Market by Product (Optical, Force, Volumetric, Bubble Pressure Tensiometer, Accessories), Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Cosmetics, Research Laboratory), Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Tensiometer Market is projected to reach USD 151 million by 2024 from USD 103 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Tensiometer Market“

59 – Tables

21 – Figures

129 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10015314

The market for tensiometer is primarily driven by the need to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and technological advancements. However, the reluctance to switch from conventional methods and a dearth of skilled personnel will challenge market growth.

The optical tensiometers segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019.



On the basis of product, the Tensiometer Market is segmented into optical tensiometers, force tensiometers, volumetric tensiometers, bubble pressure tensiometers, and accessories. The optical tensiometers segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large adoption of optical tensiometers in the chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical, and material & coating industries in the R&D and quality control of products.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on industry, the Tensiometer Market is segmented into chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetic, and other industries (includes food & beverage, materials & composite, textile, academic & research laboratories, and paper & packaging industries). The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical market, rising government spending on pharmaceutical R&D in emerging nations, and huge investments in the discovery and development of novel drugs.

Request Sample Pages:

The Asia Pacific to hold the largest regional market share in 2019.



The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global Tensiometer Market in 2019, followed by North America. The large share of the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing R&D activities, increasing research collaborations with the US and European countries, and the large adoption of tensiometers in China.

The prominent players in this market are KRÜSS GmbH (Germany) Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc. Oy (Finland).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:



Microscopy Market by Product (Microscope, Software, Accessories), Type (Optical Microscope (Confocal, Stereo), Electron Microscope (SEM, TEM), AFM, STM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Science), End User (Industrial, Research) – Global Forecast to 2024

Surgical Microscopes Market by Application (Neuro and Spine Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery, Oncology, Urology, Documentations), End User (Hospitals, Outpatient Facility) – Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets™’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tensiometer-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tensiometer.asp