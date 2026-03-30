Lucintel Forecasts the Global Circular Fiber Connector Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global circular fiber connector market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, broadcast, military, and aerospace markets. The global circular fiber connector market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, the rising adoption of fiber optic networks, and the growing need for efficient connectivity solutions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in circular fiber connector market to 2031 by type (SC, LC, FC, and others), application (telecom, broadcast, military, aerospace, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, LC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, telecom is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on circular fiber connector market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Infinite Electronics, Amphenol, Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Neutrik, Eaton, Yamaichi Electronics, Glenair, ITT Cannon, TE Connectivity, Corning are the major suppliers in the circular fiber connector market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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