Food Disinfection Market – Analysis, Trends and Forecasts

Chicago, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food disinfection market size is estimated to be valued USD 12.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks, rise in awareness about food safety among consumers, and increase in demand for environment-friendly solutions, is driving to the growth of the food disinfection market.

Food disinfection Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increase in instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks

Foodborne diseases are one of the major concerns across the globe. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the number of people eating food prepared in public places. There are several known ways in which foodborne illnesses can occur. For instance, in the food industry, food ingredients such as herbs and spices often carry pathogenic microbes, which can cause food spoilage and foodborne illnesses. Also, the consumption of contaminated or improperly sterilized food products can expose people to harmful microbes such as bacteria, parasites, and viruses, which can result in severe illnesses.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101417056

Opportunity: Packaging and shelf-life enhancement for processed food

Food products such as vegetables and meat products require proper packaging to maintain longer shelf life. Manufacturers are shifting to various disinfection technologies to packaging food products as food surface disinfection is not preferred by end consumers. Upcoming disinfection technologies such as steam-ultrasound and ozonation are used by several food & beverage manufacturers since disinfection can be accomplished faster and result in better food quality. This saves energy and reduces the deformation of packaged food products. Food manufacturers in developing countries such as India and China are implementing various disinfection processes to meet the growing demand for packaged and processed food in the country. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), China is one of the largest and fastest-growing packaged food products markets. It grew at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2017 and 2018, to reach USD 347 billion. According to the World Packaging Organization (WPO), the packaging industry will reach a value of close to USD 1 trillion by 2020, indicating significant potential and opportunity for the growth of the food disinfection market size in the packaging industry.

Challenges : Maintaining proper process control

During food processing, it is crucial to maintain control over the process, especially while disinfection due to the direct application of chemicals such as quaternary ammonium compounds and hypochlorous acid on the food surface. Similarly, while using irradiation or pulse-electric during food processing, one has to take care as it can have an adverse effect on the operator. Shortage of skilled labor could delay the processing and affect results, which could increase the wastage of raw materials. This would subsequently result in a decrease in productivity and efficiency of the company.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the global food disinfection market

The growth in population, rise in disposable incomes, rapid urbanization in the Asia Pacific region, and an increase in demand for high-quality meat products are the key factors that have encouraged the demand for feed additives. Substantial growth is witnessed in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, due to the increase in the purchasing power of the population and demand for protein-rich meat diets. Pork and poultry are widely consumed in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, consumers prefer opting for products that have high nutritional content and offer health benefits and exotic taste. Thus, fish and other seafood products are also a preferred option for consumers, which is also a growing industry in this region.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=101417056

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the food disinfection market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Solvay (Belgium), Neogen Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Ecolab (US), BASF SE (Germany), Diversey, Inc (US), and Kersia Group (France), Thatcher Company (US),) CCL Pentasol (UK), Rentokil (US), and Entaco N.V. (Belgium), Sanosil Ltd. (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Deluxe Chemicals (US), and Finktech GmbH (Germany).