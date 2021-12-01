Loudspeaker Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Loudspeaker Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global loudspeaker market size is expected to reach USD 8.48 billion by 2025. Loudspeaker is an electrical device which contains one or more electro acoustic transducers, which converts an electrical audio signal into a corresponding sound. Global market of loudspeaker is expected to grow at healthy rate for the forecast period owing to increase in extensive use consumer electronics and growing preference of consumer for sound bars.

Use of loudspeaker in consumer electronics and growing preference for better in home entertainment are considered to be main drivers for loudspeaker industry. Speakers used in mobile phone, television, laptops and consumer expectation for better quality are expected to drive the market to a new high. Structural change in consumer wealth is a restraint for the loudspeaker industry. Any change in consumer income will affect the demand as it not a basic necessity.

Advancement in the loudspeaker such offers great opportunity for the market. With the changing consumer behavior it is observed that there is increase in demand for Wi-Fi speakers, and sound bars due its mobility and better sound quality features. In HD televisions due to its slick design company has to compromise on sound. Thus to enhance the entertainment and sound experience, consumers are going for additional speakers boosting the speaker demand. Blu-Ray Devices, DVD/CD Players, Home Theatre Systems, MP3 players, PCs, LEDs, LCDs, and other multimedia devices dictate market prospects for speakers.

Loudspeaker Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Satellite/subwoofer

Subwoofer

In-wall

Outdoor

Soundbar

Multimedia

Key Players Insights covered in these report

Bose

Dain Electronics Co

Elettromedia

Koninklijke Philips Electronics

Pioneer Corporation

Samsung Electronics and many others

Loudspeaker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

