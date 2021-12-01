Hernia Repair Market worth $4.75 Billion – Growth Factors Analysis And Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.

However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.

– In 2017, BD acquired C. R. Bard. With this acquisition, BD entered the hernia repair business. The acquisition is expected to help C. R. Bard to increase its geographic presence in terms of both—sales and operations and maintain its market position.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).

Medtronic (Ireland): Medtronic is a multinational medical technology company that manufactures and markets products for alleviating pain and restoring health. The company’s products are used by hospitals, clinics, third-party healthcare providers, distributors, and other institutions (including governmental healthcare programs and group purchasing organizations).

The company has a strong presence in the US market and is expanding its reach in emerging markets. For instance, in 2016, the company opened its regional headquarters in Singapore to improve its market presence in the Asia Pacific market.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia mesh devices market in North America.

Industry Segmentation:

On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh fixators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This significant growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators.

Based on surgery, the hernia mesh market is segmented into inguinal hernia, incisional/ventral hernia, femoral hernia, and umbilical hernia. Of these, the inguinal hernia segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high number of inguinal hernia repair surgeries performed worldwide every year.

