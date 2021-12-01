European Mammography Workstations Market worth $14 million – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million by 2024.

The adoption of mammography workstations and related software platforms is growing across major European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Sweden. This can majorly be attributed to the rising burden of breast cancer and the increasing market availability of multimodality diagnostic platforms. Moreover, increasing patient awareness about the clinical benefits associated with the early diagnosis of breast conditions is also supporting the growth of the mammography workstations market in Europe.

General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market.

GE Healthcare (US) (a key business division of General Electric Company) is among the top players involved in the development of multimodality mammography workstations. The company focuses on maintaining its leading position in the European mammography workstations market through organic growth strategies such as product launches. Over the years, GE Healthcare has strengthened its customer base and increased its market penetration in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Spain. Due to its strong brand image and excellent geographic reach, the company is likely to hold the top position in this market during 2018–2024

This report covers the European mammography workstations market across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE. Germany accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

Diagnostic screening segment to dominate the European mammography workstations market.

On the basis of applications, the mammography workstations industry is segmented into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. The diagnostic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics; the market shift from single-modality workstations to multimodality diagnostic imaging; greater integration of key Diagnostic Imaging modalities with PACS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud-based platforms across mature countries; and the large end-user base for mammography in Europe coupled with their ongoing integration with imaging workstations across key countries.

Hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers segment accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market.

On the basis of end users, the mammography workstations market is segmented into hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers; breast care centers; and researchers & academia. The hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the ongoing technological advancements in the field of diagnostic data visualization & analysis, rising number of breast screening programs and the implementation of comprehensive breast screening guidelines across European countries, growing awareness about the clinical benefits offered by multi modality workstations, and the growing trend of Workflow Automation among healthcare providers.

