Redpoint Knoxville Offers Extraordinary Student Housing

Knoxville, Tennessee, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Knoxville is pleased to announce they offer extraordinary student housing to individuals attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. With convenient access to classes and on-campus activities, students will enjoy a better quality of life.

The Redpoint Knoxville complex provides students with their choice of floor plans, including three, four, and five-bedroom options. Students can choose to room with their friends or get matched randomly through the roommate matching system. Rent for each person includes Internet access, in-unit laundry, and access to all the community amenities. The two-story cottage-style apartments include a private bathroom for each bedroom, giving students the privacy, they want.

Students living at Redpoint Knoxville get access to all the community amenities, such as a clubhouse with a theater, a 24-hour fitness center, gaming room, a resort-style saltwater pool, sand volleyball court, grilling stations, and more. The complex hosts several social events throughout the year for residents and their friends, creating a fun, comfortable student living environment.

Anyone interested in learning about the extraordinary student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Knoxville website or by calling 1-865-444-0777.

About Redpoint Knoxville: Redpoint Knoxville is an extraordinary student housing complex featuring two-story cottage-style housing options for students attending the University of Tennessee. The per-person rental rate ensures students don’t need to worry about roommates who are unable to pay their rent. Their goal is to give students the comfortable lifestyle they want while remaining close to campus.

Company: Redpoint Knoxville
Address: 4155 Henry Knox Way
City: Knoxville
State: TN
Zip code: 37920
Telephone number: 1-865-444-0777

