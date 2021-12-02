Off-Highway Engine Market will experience substantial growth with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2031

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global market for off-highway engines to surpass US$ 8 Bn by 2021, expected to reach US$ 15.8 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. The market is expected to surge nearly 2x across the forthcoming decade, with agriculture emerging as the dominant application area, surging at a CAGR of 6%.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Off-Highway Engine Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Off-Highway Engine market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Off-Highway Engine market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Off-Highway Engine market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The following companies are profiled:

Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

FPT Industrial S.p.A

John Deere

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

DEUTZ AG

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Kubota Co.

AGCO Co.

Doosan Co.

Kohler Co.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Types:

Gasoline Off-Highway Engines

Diesel Off-Highway Engines

Other Fuel Off-Highway Engines

By Applications:

Off-Highway Engines for Construction Equipment

Off-Highway Engines for Agriculture Equipment

Off-Highway Engines for Marine Engines

Off-Highway Engines for Gensets

Off-Highway Engines for Industrial Trucks

Off-Highway Engines for Power Sports

Off-Highway Engines for Other Applications

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

