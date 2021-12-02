Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, with demand for aerial delivery drones skyrocketing. Furthermore, expansion of the e-Commerce industry has led to upgraded delivery processes for providing better and efficient delivery of products, which, in turn, is fuelling demand for autonomous last mile delivery.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

Starship Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

Jd.Com

Amazon

Eliport

Robby Technologies

Kiwicampus

Marble

Teleretail

Postmates

Boxbot

Robomart

Udelv

Hugo

By Range:

<20 Kilometres

>20 Kilometres

Payload Weight

< 5 Kilograms

5-10 Kilograms

10 Kilograms

By Applications:

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Logistics & Transportation

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Healthcare & Pharmacies

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Retail & Food

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Table of Contents –

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2031

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis by Various Regions

5 North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery by Countries

6 Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery by Countries

8 South America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery by Countries

9 The Middle East and Africa’s Autonomous Last Mile Delivery by Countries

10 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segment by Types

11 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segment by Applications

12 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

