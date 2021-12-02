Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market size was estimated at USD 17.2 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2025. Electroceuticals/Bioelectronics is the branch of emerging medicine that utilizes electrical impulses to control the body’s neural circuits as a substitute to drug-based interventions. These electroceutical devices primarily recite and transform electrical signals passing along the nerves of the body comprising irregular or different impulses that occur in association with a wide range of diseases.

The factors that propel the growth of the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Medicine Market include high-tech advancements, increase in disposable income, increasing incidences of hearing loss, expanding geriatric population, development of new therapies, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and increasing capital investment. On the other hand, there are also factors that hamper the growth of the global Electroceuticals/Bioelectrical Medicine Market like the dearth of trained professionals.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators

Cardiac pacemakers

Cochlear implants

Spinal cord stimulators

Deep brain stimulators

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators

Sacral nerve stimulators

Vagus nerve stimulators

Other bioelectric medicines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Implantable electroceutical devices

Noninvasive electroceutical devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Arrhythmia

Pain management

Sensorineural hearing loss

Parkinson’s disease

Tremor

Depression

Treatment-resistant depression

Epilepsy

Urinary and fecal incontinence

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Cefaly Technology

Stimwave LLC

Vomaris Innovations

BioElectronics

ElectroCore

Boston Scientific Corporation and many others

