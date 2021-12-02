Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market size was 161.8 kilo tons in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2024. The Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is expected to witness growth owing to rising demand from end user industries including pharmaceutical, cosmetics, personal health care, adhesives and beverage industry. Rising awareness regarding the varied applications such as dissolving assistant for injection, a dispersant for liquid medicine, flows assistant for a capsule, medicine for brain-memory recovery, the raw material for making ceramic products, and moisture preserving agent are anticipated to propel the PVP industry growth over the next eight years.

Request a Sample Copy of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market/request-sample

Few other applications including stabilizer for an enzyme, antitoxic assistant for eye drug, viscosity enhancement agent for printing ink, film forming agent in shaping products, and solvent for agricultural pesticide are projected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is projected to contribute the major market share in the overall growth of the PVP sector by 2024 owing to rising use of PVP in medicines as a binder for tablets, a stabilizer for heat sensitive drugs, and antiseptic injection for surgical operations.

The pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to see the growth of more than 30% CAGR over the next eight years, owing to increasing R&D efforts by companies in developing PVP medicines that could be used as dietetic tablets in nutritional products and as a disinfectant for maintaining hand hygiene, thus augmenting the end user market of PVP products. On the other hand, Cosmetics industry and personal care industries are expected to see growth of more than 6% CAGR and 10% CAGR respectively and thus augmenting the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market demand over the forecast period primarily owing to increasing application scope and rising adoption of Polyvinylpyrrolidone products as raw material in shampoo, cleaning products, shave lotion and body lotion.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Adhesives

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food & beverage

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

BASF

Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co

Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co.

Sigma-Aldrich Co.

Nippon Shokubai

Balaji Amines and many others

Access Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com