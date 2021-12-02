Rapid Microbiology Testing Market worth $6.7 billion by 2026 – Increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The Research Report on “Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Automated Identification System, PCR, Mass Spectrometry), Method (Growth, Nucleic Acid, Viability), Applications (Clinical Diagnosis, Pharma, Environmental) – Global Forecast to 2026″, is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 4.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Growth Driver: Increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer.

The incidence of various infectious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and pneumonia has increased. With a rise in the global burden of these diseases, the demand for rapid microbiology techniques for faster and accurate microbial screening, identification, and susceptibility testing against pathogens is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Recent Developments;

In October 2020, Merck KGAA (Germany) collaborated with Mammoth Biosciences (US) for the development, scale up and commercial production of CRISPR- based SARS-COV-2 diagnostic test.

In September 2020, Bruker Corporation (US) has an acquisition with Canopy Bioscience LLC ( US) which enhanced bruker’s offerings in targeted multi-omics and fluorescence-based imaging technique.

In July 2020, Biomérieux SA (France) launched Biofire mycoplasma test for the detection of mycoplasma in biopharmaceutical products.

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

The cardiac Instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market.

Based on product, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into instruments, reagents and kits, and consumables. The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market in 2020. Factors such as technological advancements, increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer and increased focus on the early detection of infectious disease are contributing to the growth of this market.

Nucleic acid-based rapid microbiology testing segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into growth-based, nucleic acid-based, viability-based, cellular component-based, and another rapid microbiology testing. In 2020, the nucleic acid-based segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as the increased focus on early detection of infectious disease and rising incidence of infectious diseases and cancer.

The clinical disease diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market.

Based on applications, the rapid microbiology testing market has been segmented into clinical disease diagnosis, food and beverage testing, pharmaceutican and biological drug testing, environmental testing, cosmetics, and personal care products testing, research applications, and other applications. In 2020, the clinical disease diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market. The increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer is driving this segments growth.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Bruker Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Don Whitley Scientific Limited (UK), Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (US), Vivione Biosciences, LLC (US), Gradientech (Sweden), rqmicro AG (Switzerland), Bactest Ltd. (US), Colifast (Norway), Serosep Ltd. (Ireland), Biosensia (Ireland), Solus Scientific Solutions Ltd. (Scotland), LubioScience GmbH (Scotland), Euroclone SpA (Italy), CorDx (US), and R-Biopharm AG (Germany).

Biomérieux SA held the leading position in the rapid microbiology testing market. It has a wide geographic presence that spans North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with a strong direct and indirect distribution network across the globe. To sustain its leading position in the market, the company pursues inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in July 2020, the company launched the BIOFIRE mycoplasma test for mycoplasma detection in biopharmaceutical products.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The global rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increased funding on R&D and technological advancements in the US and Canada.

