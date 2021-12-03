Demand For Gypsum-free Cement Market Is Highly Likely To Reach 15 Billion Tons, Annually, By The End Of 2050

The demand for concrete is highly likely to reach the mark of 15 billion tons, annually, by the end of 2050, and this projection in terms of volume squarely points to an equally rising demand for cement. Looking at the exponential expansion of the building and construction industry across developing regional markets and the progressing rate of the conceptualization of smart cities, the soaring demand for building materials, particularly cement, will remain on a constant high over the course of forthcoming years.

Significant Energy Investments in Clinkers Manufacturing Processes Necessitate Alternatives such as Gypsum-free Cement

With trials involving complete replacement of OPC with novel clinkers, the energy requirements are being curtailed. However, looking at the substantial amount of energy involved in the manufacturing process of clinkers, it is more likely that they will hardly complement the requisites of green building practices. Moreover, gypsum, though the key element of cement and other building materials, accounts for considerably high energy consumption and the subsequent carbon emission. Gypsum-free cement is thus gradually emerging as a potential alternative to OPC.

Environmental performance of substitutes of raw materials (SUB-RAW index) covers both, carbon emissions and consumed energy, during manufacturing process of the respective materials. The SUB-RAW index evaluation of gypsum-free cement affirms that it consumes significantly less energy without compromising the binding quality and efficiency.

Construction Industry in Developing Regions to Remain Buoyant, Pushing Scope of Growth for Gypsum-free Cement Market

China, currently the leading cement producer, also accounts for more than half of the world’s total cement consumption. India and other fast-developing Asian economies also represent a flourishing market for cement. Manufacturers operating in the gypsum-free cement market are thus expected to observe higher penetration opportunities in developing regions, such as China, India, Middle Eastern countries, and Northern African economies.

Gypsum-free cement market operators are also anticipated to discover lucrative opportunities in developed regional markets owing to the higher acceptance rate for non-conventional building materials, established regulatory framework for green building technologies, and economical advantage when it comes to investments in R&D of innovative construction materials.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Gypsum-free Cement market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.

Evaluation of current Gypsum-free Cement market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Gypsum-free Cement Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Gypsum-free Cement Market Survey and Dynamics

Gypsum-free Cement Market Size & Demand

Gypsum-free Cement Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Gypsum-free Cement Sales, Competition & Companies involved

