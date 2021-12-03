Covid-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2031

Posted on 2021-12-03 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

As per Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global COVID-19 saliva-based detection kits market was valued at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2020, with demand expected to decline at a CAGR of -2.8% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6902

COVID-19 is a severe and infectious disease, with diagnosis at the initial stage playing a significant role in stopping the further increase of cases. At present, the old method of sampling, i.e., nasopharyngeal swab is majorly used for testing. However, the emerging technique of saliva-based testing is a promising alternative for COVID-19 diagnosis.

When patients need to get urgent care for more critical flu-like symptoms, physicians need to perform diagnostic tests as soon as possible. To meet this requirement, test kits should be available at cheaper costs, easy to handle, rapid, and equipment-free. This creates an opportunity for market players to come up with innovative devices to fulfil the requirements of patients and physicians in the future.

Due to rising approvals of COVID-19 test kits that are convenient and simple to use, manufacturers are aiming to introduce new products in the market and get them approved.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6902

  • For Instance, in July 2021, Nalagenetics and Nusantics obtained regulatory approval to launch PCR test kits to detect COVID-19 from saliva samples. These kits will function as alternatives to nasal and throat swab tests.

Leading players are focusing on advancements in in-vitro diagnostic procedures with rapid testing. These advancements are expected to gain popularity and generate high revenue in the market.

  • For instance, in April 2021, Therma Bright Inc. announced that it had received CE approval from an EU-competent authority of Belgium for its AcuVid™ COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6902

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product, PCR-based kits hold around 73.5% value share of the global market in 2021.
  • Based on technology, RT-qPCR is leading with 49.2% market share in 2021.
  • Based on application, COVID-19 diagnosis is leading with 63.1% market share in 2021.
  • By end user, diagnostic laboratories dominate the market with a value share of 26.8% in 2021, while on the other hand, academic and research institutes are expected to increase at a higher CAGR of 2.5%.
  • By country, the U.S. dominates the North America market with a value share of 91% in 2021.

Key Segments Covered in COVID-19 Saliva-based Detection Kits Industry Research

  • By Product

    • Rapid Test Kits
    • PCR-based Kits

  • By Technology

    • Direct Sample to PCR
    • RT-qPCR
    • Lateral Flow Assays

  • By Application

    • COVID-19 Research
    • COVID-19 Diagnostics

  • By End User

    • Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Hospitals & Clinics
    • Academic and Research Institutes
    • Biopharma  Companies
    • Long Term Care Facilities
    • Home Care Settings
    • Others

Crucial insights in the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market Basic overview of the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market stakeholders.

For More Insights-http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-flux-market-expanding-at-7-cagr-digitalization-across-industries-enabling-growth-factmr-301269891.html?tc=eml_cleartime

 

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution